Anchorage, AK
1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8

1130 West 6th Avenue · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1130 West 6th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 Available 09/10/20 1 Bedroom Condo Downtown w/ Inlet Views! - 1 bedroom condo with amazing inlet views! This downtown condo features 1 bathroom, an assigned parking space in a detached shared garage, and 762 sq. ft. Small pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4433205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 have any available units?
1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 W. 6th Avenue Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
