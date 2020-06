Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Impeccably CLEAN and completely remodeled 1st floor condo in downtown Knik Arms building.



1 bed 1 bath



Beautiful galley kitchen with dark cabinets, rock tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.



Storage locker and laundry are on site.



Designated parking spot.



Secured building.



Walking distance to downtown shopping and restaurants.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



No pets and no smoking



$25 application fee per person



Ilirjana Nazifi

RE/MAX Dynamic Properties

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198202

No Pets Allowed



